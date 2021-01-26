Voise Price Hits $0.0006 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Voise has traded 94.1% lower against the dollar. Voise has a total market cap of $354,308.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Voise Profile

VOISE is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VOISEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Voise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.