Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells $45,851.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00.

Shares of RLMD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,315. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.