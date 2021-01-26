Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald Sells 156,664 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 156,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $6,360,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,054,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,397,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,146,696.54.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23.

On Monday, November 2nd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $5,392,000.00.

Shares of MDLA stock traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,508. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Medallia by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Medallia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Medallia by 29.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

