Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna Sells 7,827 Shares

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Joseph Campagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20.

Shares of SPCE stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,439,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

