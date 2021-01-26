Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-4.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.52.

TXN stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.47. 5,278,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

