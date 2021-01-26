Hive Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.98 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Hive has a market cap of $57.85 million and $27.98 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000223 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,509,066 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

