Beam Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $7.79 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 197.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,079,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

