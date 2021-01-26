Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Anthony F. Crudele Sells 2,000 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

HIBB traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 255,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,945. The company has a market cap of $896.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $60.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.