Connectome Price Reaches $1.14 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003535 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Connectome Token Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

