BLAST (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $45,578.92

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $45,578.92 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007775 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 121.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,275,415 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

