Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.14. 2,997,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,873,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several research firms have commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Precigen by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

