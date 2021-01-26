Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.