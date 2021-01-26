Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Stride updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 1,170,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

