Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZZUF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.