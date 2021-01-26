Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.20

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €41.20 ($48.47) and last traded at €38.06 ($44.78), with a volume of 80728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €38.42 ($45.20).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €38.40 and a 200-day moving average of €32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.46.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

