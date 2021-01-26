Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Down 19%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price traded down 19% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.81. 833,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 577,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.33.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

