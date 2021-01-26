Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Down 12.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price fell 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.61. 150,198,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 37,036,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.