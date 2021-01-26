ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $3.63 million and $596.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00830200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.99 or 0.04382427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017667 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

