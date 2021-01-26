Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $46,721.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00084974 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001027 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016461 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00331138 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile



NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin's total supply is 77,340,515 coins and its circulating supply is 76,974,578 coins.