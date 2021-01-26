Social Send Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Social Send has a market capitalization of $671,453.97 and approximately $96.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001246 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002133 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars.

