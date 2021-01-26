Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DCTH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 193,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,479. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

