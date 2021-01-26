Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DWHHF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$50.35 on Tuesday. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 145.51%. The business had revenue of $234.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.