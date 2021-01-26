Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $46.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00841133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.83 or 0.04483157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

