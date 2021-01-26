Beowulf Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,874.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.12 million and $50,874.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beowulf has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00051781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00130045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00068364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

