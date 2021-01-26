Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 9.5%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) traded down 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.02 and last traded at $42.47. 842,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,067,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Get Personalis alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Personalis by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.