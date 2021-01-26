Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,310,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 690,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

SRGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $308,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

