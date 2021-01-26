Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Down 7%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 2,109,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,188,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.