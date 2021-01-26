Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.68. 2,561,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,344,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after buying an additional 510,595 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after buying an additional 81,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

