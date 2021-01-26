Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 7.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.92. 24,151,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 38,482,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

