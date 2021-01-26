Binance USD Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $2.60 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069928 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00840000 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050590 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.34 or 0.04485631 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017633 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012297 BTC.
About Binance USD
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Buying and Selling Binance USD
