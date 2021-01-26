Digix Gold Token Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $245,544.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $59.78 or 0.00185902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00840000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.34 or 0.04485631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017633 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

