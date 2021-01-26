TOP Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. TOP has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $112,022.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00840000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.34 or 0.04485631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017633 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TOPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.