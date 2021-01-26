Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordstrom (JWN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/21/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/14/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $39.00.
  • 12/31/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JWN traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,825. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 183,212 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,912,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

