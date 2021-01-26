Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 791,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 578,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 4.01.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

