Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 1,339,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 828,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

Specifically, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,141.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenable by 213.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.