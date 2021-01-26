Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 6.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.66 and last traded at $126.00. Approximately 5,557,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,924,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $218,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bilibili by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $7,040,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

