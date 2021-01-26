Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $42.87. Approximately 851,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 977,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

