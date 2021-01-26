CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $168.51 and last traded at $169.53. Approximately 2,454,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,617,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

