Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Down 6.7%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 1,158,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,342,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
SURF has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.
The company has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.
In related news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,715,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,949,230. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
