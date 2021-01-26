Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Down 6.7%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 1,158,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,342,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

SURF has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,715,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,949,230. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.