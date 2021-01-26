Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Trading Down 6.8%

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 540,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 363,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Sundance Energy had a negative net margin of 291.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sundance Energy Inc. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

