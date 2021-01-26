Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Trading Down 6.8%

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 540,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 363,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.67.
Sundance Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDE)
Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.
