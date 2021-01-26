DMM: Governance Hits Market Cap of $15.35 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $15.35 million and $2.81 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00841133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.83 or 0.04483157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017627 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,658,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,660,493 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

