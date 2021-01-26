ATN Price Reaches $0.0079 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. ATN has a market cap of $664,886.82 and approximately $12,919.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ATN has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00841133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.83 or 0.04483157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017627 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

