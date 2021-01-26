BASIC Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $28.09 million and $1.68 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00129641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070801 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036403 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,006,098,514 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

