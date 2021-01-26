The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) versus Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Critical Contrast

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The TJX Companies and Destination XL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The TJX Companies 0 3 20 1 2.92 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The TJX Companies currently has a consensus target price of $68.54, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Destination XL Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.15%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than The TJX Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The TJX Companies and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The TJX Companies 2.24% 14.34% 2.78% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Volatility and Risk

The TJX Companies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The TJX Companies and Destination XL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The TJX Companies $41.72 billion 1.86 $3.27 billion $2.67 24.15 Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.09 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

The TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of The TJX Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of The TJX Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The TJX Companies beats Destination XL Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

