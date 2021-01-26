Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 22,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $263.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

