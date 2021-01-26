Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

TSE CRR.UN remained flat at $C$14.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,776. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86.

Several brokerages have commented on CRR.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

