Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Johnson Controls International also posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 3,590,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.