BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPXXY. HSBC raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BPER Banca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BPXXY stock remained flat at $$3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

