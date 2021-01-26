Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.31 ($50.95).

Shares of SHL traded down €0.93 ($1.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.80 ($51.53). 737,086 shares of the stock were exchanged. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

