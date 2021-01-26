Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.90. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,353,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

